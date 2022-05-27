 

C-L Students: Voting Is a Way to Get Involved As a Citizen

Friday, May 27, 2022 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

IMG_2041 2 (1)STRATTANVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – A pair of Clarion-Limestone students offered their assistance at Strattanville Fire Hall during the 2022 Pennsylvania Primary Elections and gained additional knowledge about one of the cornerstones of democracy – the right to vote.

(PHOTOS: Captured by Jacob Deemer/EYT.)

Seniors Regina Snyder and Rachel Smith volunteered during last year’s presidential election and received a unique behind-the-scenes experience of the nation’s democracy.

Regina feels voting is a way to get involved as a citizen, a way to get your voice heard.

“It’s a voice that you didn’t know you could have until you’re 18. It’s a way to get your opinion out there and get involved in your citizenship as an American,” said Regina, who worked at the Clarion Township Municipal Building during the 2020 Presidential Election.

“You get to learn the system, learn how the system works, and how you can help the system,” she said.

Rachel, who is 17, is anxious to have the right as an American to vote.

“I don’t know why you wouldn’t (vote). It’s so easy,” Rachel said. “(Voting’s) important to vote because you get to put yourself into the community and actually take a process to make a change. It’s a very convenient way to bring change.”

Regina was in charge of the Number of Legal Voters (NLV) book, which tallies each voter, and records their party, among other information, while Rachel checked voters in, assisted voters in scanning their ballots, and assisted in other paperwork.

Regina told exploreClarion.com that every vote matters and the right to vote is so important to our nation’s system.

“Just do it. Even if you don’t have an opinion, every vote matters. It was set in place for a reason,” Regina explained.

Rachel, on the other hand, feels that in addition to the right to vote, it’s important to be involved in the community.

“It’s good to get in the community,” Rachel explained. “People have come in and said, ‘I’m glad to see younger people. Younger people need to get more active in voting.’”

IMG_2043 (1)


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

