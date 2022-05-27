Clarion Rotary Community Online Auction Set for May 31 to June 3

CLARION, Pa. – The Clarion Rotary Club is gearing up for the 42nd year of The Clarion Rotary Community Auction, utilizing an online bidding format instead of the traditional radio broadcast.

Slated for May 31 through June 3, 2022, the auction will run for four days with almost a hundred auction items closing daily.

Bidding on over 300 individual items kicks off at 6:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 31, but pre-registration and browsing are available now at clarionrotary.com.

Items up for auction include donations from over 250 local businesses, totaling almost $40,000.00 in cumulative value.

“We have thousands of dollars in gift cards to auction off as well as memberships, tickets, hotel stays, events, appliances, and electronics,” said Auction Committee Chairperson, Jason Heuer. “In addition to all the wonderful product and service donations made by our local business leaders, we have some sponsored items that are new and exciting this year. You wouldn’t necessarily buy yourself things, but I guarantee you’ll want to bid on them.” Heuer continued.

Bidding in the auction works differently in its online format versus previous years when the auction functioned through a call-in radio system. Potential bidders will be able to view images and read descriptions of items up for auction on clarionrotary.com before placing a bid online. To place a bid, potential bidders need only to register with an email address and complete the log-in process.

Bidding will occur live and in real-time, and bidders may place proxy bids allowing them continued opportunities to win items, even while not in front of their computer. Outbid notices will automatically be emailed to bidders allowing for additional bids to be placed to potentially win an item.

Bidders do not need a credit card to bid online, however, they may use cash, check, or credit card to pay for goods in-person on pick-up day slated for Saturday, June 4, 2022, at the Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry. Paid receipts will be required to pick up items onsite, or schedule donated services with donating businesses.

Donations to this year’s Clarion Rotary Community Auction include an $800.00 HP ProBook X360 laptop donated by Computer Support & Associates, Inc, as well as traditional favorites including, appliances, massages, and outdoor equipment like a gas fire pit, gas grills, and a YETI Cooler, as well as hundreds of gift cards to local restaurants, retailers, healthcare providers, and home services.

“The Clarion Rotary Club and our community business leaders have come together once again to bring you one of the biggest local fundraisers of the year and every single dollar is injected right back into the Clarion community,” Heuer said. “These funds are used to support our local students in the form of five academic and civic related scholarships, multiple leadership academies, and have also helped build and support local community resources like the Clarion Hospital Cancer Center and your YMCA,” Heuer added.

Heuer estimated that the auction raises between $23,000.00 and $25,000.00 each year. He is anticipating a strong 2022 auction.

“Our auction has received a tremendous amount of support this year from our local businesses. Most small businesses are still feeling the effects of the last two years and yet most were more than willing to support the Clarion Rotary Auction. That says something about the impact this fundraiser has locally but it speaks volumes about our community business leaders,” Heuer explained.

Pre-registration and feature photos with descriptions of items are available now at clarionrotary.com. Bidding starts at 6:00 a.m. on May 31, 2022. Inquiries about the auction may be sent to [email protected]

Rotary International unites a global network of volunteer leaders dedicated to tackling the world’s most pressing humanitarian challenges and creating lasting change. Rotary connects 1.2 million people action from more than 36,000 Rotary clubs in almost every country in the world. Their service improves lives both locally and internationally, from helping those in need in their communities to working toward a polio-free world. For more information, visit Rotary.org.

