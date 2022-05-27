Corey Daniel O’Donnell, 24, of Brookville, PA, passed away on Wednesday, May 25, 2022.

He was born on June 24, 1997, to Lori L. Wingard, who survives, and to Mark A. O’Donnell, who preceded Corey in passing on July 20, 2014.

Corey graduated from the Brookville Area Jr./Sr. High School with the class of 2015.

Corey worked as a line cook for the Red River Roadhouse in Clarion, PA.

He was a member of the Boy Scouts of America, and had achieved the highest attainable rank, Eagle Scout.

Corey enjoyed sports and was a fan of both the Pittsburgh Pirates and Pittsburgh Steelers.

He loved racing and racecars, especially when it came to NASCAR. He also was a local fan of Thunder Mountain Speedway on Ramsaytown Road in Brookville, until its closing.

Corey was a quiet and genuinely friendly person, never afraid to talk to those who engaged him and share his interests. He was a strong-willed person who never seemed to have a complaint. Corey will be dearly missed by the people whose lives he touched.

In addition to his mother, Corey is survived by his maternal grandparents; Ed and Judy Smith, with whom he lived; and numerous cousins, aunts, and uncles. In addition to his father, Corey was preceded in passing by his paternal grandparents, Francis and Anna Marie O’Donnell.

Family and friends will be received on Saturday, May 28, 2022, from 4pm to 8pm at the McKinney – d’Argy Funeral Home, 345 Main Street, Brookville, PA, 15825.

Interment will take place at St. Dominic’s Cemetery, Eldred Twp., Jefferson Co., PA.

Memorial contributions may be made in his name to Boy Scouts of America Troop 67, 30 S. White Street. Brookville, PA, 15825. Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.dargyfh.com.

