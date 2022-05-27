Featured Local Job: Part-Time Receptionist/Optician

Gwen Vinroe Coltz, O.D., LLC, in Clarion, currently has an opening for a Part-time Receptionist/Optician.

This position would work 3 Days per week, no evenings or weekends.

Experience preferred but will train.

$12.00 to $15.00/hour commensurate with experience.

Duties include scheduling, frame adjustment, and sales.

To apply, please email your resume to [email protected] or send via USPS to:

Dr. Coltz

100 W Main St.

Clarion, PA 16214

