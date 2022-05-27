Local Organization Accused in Money Washing Scheme

WINSLOW TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Jefferson County ABATE is accused of failing to provide the full amount of funds that were raised for a three-month-old infant suffering from brain cancer.

According to court documents, on May 25, 2022, the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation Organized Crime Unit filed criminal charges against Jefferson County ABATE Chapter 14.

A Pennsylvania State Trooper, of the Organized Crime Unit, was assigned in May of 2021 to investigate the Jefferson County Chapter of the Alliance of Bikers Aimed Towards Education (ABATE), according to a criminal complaint filed in Magisterial District Judge David B. Inzana’s office on Wednesday, May 25, 2022.

Organized Crime Unit Begins Investigation into Jefferson County ABATE Fundraisers & Alleged Illegal Activity With Reynoldsville Eagles Club

Allegations were brought forward that the past chapter president of Jefferson County ABATE, Thomas Bogacki (now ABATE state coordinator), had possibly taken funds from various fundraisers including but not limited to the Ride for a New Life (RFNL) or allegedly conducted illegal activity with the Reynoldsville Eagles Club. It was also noted that Bogacki’s wife, Beverly, was also the treasurer of the chapter during his time as president, according to the complaint.

Alleged “Washing” of Money Through Jefferson County ABATE and Reynoldsville Eagles

Among the complaints was the alleged “washing” of money through the two clubs. In this instance, the Reynoldsville Eagles would allegedly donate a sum of money to Jefferson County ABATE knowing they were receiving a portion of the funds back. In return, Jefferson County ABATE, specifically Tom Bogacki, would allegedly either donate a substantial portion back to the Eagles or would purchase items or make repairs for the Eagles.

Past President of Jefferson County ABATE Allegedly Never Provided Funds to State ABATE

The second issue with this is that Bogacki never provided any of these funds to the State ABATE organization. The Jefferson County Chapter of ABATE does not hold any non-profit status; it falls under the umbrella of the State ABATE organization.

Operating procedures at the state level of ABATE relate that all donations, regardless of the amount, must first be sent to the State ABATE in order to receive a check. Once the funds are received, a check is issued and sent back to the chapter to give as a donation. This was not being done with these proceeds, and in fact, almost all fundraising and charitable activity done by the chapter was completed in this manner. It is alleged that Bogacki, as chapter president for years and state coordinator, should have known the rules in place regarding donations. The donations the Jefferson County Chapter of ABATE gave to the Eagles allegedly allowed them to hide from the state ABATE what they were doing and was against operating procedures, the complaint states.

Trooper from the Bureau of Criminal Investigation Organized Crime Unit Reviews Several Jefferson County ABATE Chapter Documents

In reviewing the treasurer reports and meeting minutes, there were allegedly numerous issues with the accounting. It is alleged that numbers didn’t equal, carryover amounts were off and inconsistent, and there was sometimes a minimal description of where the money came from or where it went. The RFNL, in particular, allegedly appeared to have no record keeping or documentation until after Ben Steele resigned, and this investigation started, the complaint states.

Following this, all treasurer reports from 2020 were sent to the State ABATE. None could be located prior to 2020. This was the same for the accounting ledger for RFNL. The Jefferson County ABATE Chapter run by Bogacki also hosted numerous fundraisers and sold small games of chance at these, according to the complaint.

The organization reportedly did not keep any types of profit/loss statements, accounting for the number of individuals present, or donations given. The amount of money allegedly appeared to be based on whatever Bogacki said was raised. The trooper reviewed Bogacki’s work-issued laptop. On it were numerous treasurer reports, bank statements, donation request letters, spreadsheets for the RFNL sent by Joe Dixon, and even profit and loss statements from the early 2000’s. The information on the computer clearly shows that although Bogacki was chapter president and then state coordinator, he was in charge of the treasury of the Jefferson County Chapter, the complaint states.

Bogacki also reportedly purchased the majority of the chapter’s small games of chance rip tickets with his personal checks. It was noted on meeting minutes and the treasurer reports the following items which were part of the allegation: a $4,400.00 donation by the Eagles to ABATE on February 14, 2018. On March 16, 2018, a $4,000.00 check was then given to the Eagles. On June 22, 2018, a $3,400.00 donation by the Eagles to ABATE. On June 27, 2018, a donation by ABATE to the Eagles for $3,000.00.

Trooper Obtains Search Warrants for Banking Records from Bogacki, Reynoldsville Eagles, and Jefferson County ABATE

According to the complaint, multiple search warrants were obtained for banking records from Bogacki, the Reynoldsville Eagles, and Jefferson County ABATE. Upon reviewing the items the following was noted:

– The $4,000.00 donation to the Eagles was reportedly to be for rental meetings and bingo. No financial accounts or records supported prior to or after that ABATE ever paid the Eagles for holding their meetings there.

– A $3,400.00 donation on June 15, 2018, was made by the Eagles to ABATE for the ride for the infant. This was a benefit ride hosted by the Jefferson County Chapter of ABATE for a three-month-old infant suffering from a form of brain cancer. Funds were being raised to assist his family to cover medical expenses. The Reynoldsville Eagles donated $3,400.00, and a Dice Run was held by Jefferson County ABATE to raise additional funds.

– In the Jefferson County ABATE records, a $3,000.00 check was reportedly given to the Eagles from Jefferson County ABATE on June 22, 2018. It was determined that the Eagles donated $3,400.00 for the ride for the infant.

– A total of $6,903.00 was raised for the infant.

This amount was based on the following: $3,400.00 from the Reynoldsville Eagles; $3,003.00 from a Dice Run on July 7, 2018; and a $500.00 donation from the Clarion Eagles. This totaled $6,903.00.

– The infant only received a donation of $3,353.00.

According to the complaint, one of the reasons for the shortage in the donation to the infant was Bogacki sent the donation from the Reynoldsville Eagles back to them. Another reason for the shortage was the Clarion Eagles donated a check to Jefferson County ABATE for $500.00 on July 2, 2018, written in the memo line was “donation, (girl’s name). This check was cashed on August 10, 2018, which was after the event took place. On the Jefferson County ABATE Chapter treasurer report, this $500.00 check was labeled as income from products.

Trooper Speaks With Bogacki at His Residence

On October 14, 2021, the state trooper spoke with Bogacki after serving search warrants at his residence located on Sandy Valley Road, in Winslow Township, Jefferson County. Upon executing the warrant, he had all of the chapter’s treasurer material in his possession in his vehicle even though he was only a member, the complaint states.

When asked about several Eagles/ABATE transactions “back and forth” allegedly used as a means to wash money, Bogacki’s reply was “that would be crooked.” He had no explanation as to why the money was donated to the Eagles. He advised the trooper to speak with John Ramsey, the complaint indicates.

While at the residence, the trooper also spoke with Beverly Bogacki. The trooper noted that she was visibly upset and nervous. She reportedly related she didn’t know anything and that she just did what they told her to do and signed the checks. The trooper asked her who it was that told her to write a check, and she related her husband, Ben Steele, and John Ramsey. When asked about Ben Steele (the previous chapter president) quitting, she allegedly related she was afraid because she knew he would tell what he found going on within the chapter, the complaint states.

Trooper Speaks With John Ramsey, Reynoldsville Eagles Trustee

On November 12, 2021, John Ramsey was interviewed. He said, “what was taking place was people helping people,” according to the complaint.

He allegedly stated the general fund at the Eagles was low, and it was a means to complete work at the Eagles without depleting the general fund and using the small games of chance fund. Ramsey allegedly admitted that the $4,000.00 paid for a heated sidewalk in front of the Eagles and that they picked out new bar stools for the club, and ABATE wrote the check to Carnegie Equipment to purchase them, according to the complaint.

Ramsey further allegedly related that this whole thing came about from Bogacki and an ABATE member named John Kruger. Bogacki had related he had a guy who was making money at other ABATE chapters doing this, and it was a way they could make money and help each other out. Ramsey thought things were okay, but in the back of his mind, he knew it was wrong, he allegedly stated. Ramsey related the only thing he wasn’t sure of was the donation for the ride and why the check was for so much or what happened to the funds once they went back to the general fund at the Eagles, the complaint states.

Trooper Conducts Interview With Bogacki With His Attorney Present

The state trooper conducted an interview with Bogacki with his attorney present. During the interview, the state trooper showed Bogacki the checks in question which were used for the bar stools, as well as other checks given to the Eagles. Bogacki allegedly admitted to filling out the checks and giving them to the Eagles. He also allegedly admitted to buying the bar stools for the Eagles, the complaint indicates.

Bogacki was specifically asked about using the ride fundraiser, knowing that he was giving the money back to the Reynoldsville Eagles. His alleged response was “he was not going to answer that.” He did state that the $3,000.00 went back to the Reynoldsville Eagles for concrete, according to the complaint.

Bogacki also reportedly continued to insist that money paid to the Eagles was for rent. He related that there was a signed rental agreement and that he typed it up himself, signed it, and gave it to the Eagles. It was a one-time agreement and showed a breakdown of everything. He said the Eagles should have it. When asked for a copy of it, Bogacki stated that if he did, it was on his work laptop on his OneDrive. When the trooper spoke with the Reynoldsville Eagles Trustee John Ramsey, he related no one could find any rental agreement anywhere. And, the trooper could not locate one on Bogacki’s OneDrive.

In regards to the bar stools, Bogacki related that he talked to the Eagles prior, and ABATE was going to buy the bar stools, and the ABATE Chapter got to keep the difference. He related he can donate whatever he wants to donate–bar stools, concrete, etc. The trooper asked him why not pay the contractor directly for the concrete then, and he had no answer, according to the complaint.

When questioned why he had over $13,000.00 in cash deposits over a roughly two-year period, Bogacki allegedly stated that it was money received from his children for paying their school loans and cell phone bills. It was noted several of these deposits occurred around Jefferson County Chapter ABATE events. Bogacki was also questioned as to why he was using personal checks to buy rip tickets for chapter fundraisers, and he allegedly stated it was more convenient that way if he didn’t have a chapter check available. He related he was reimbursed when the tickets were sold, the complaint states.

Financial Issues Noted Within Jefferson County ABATE; Jefferson County ABATE Allegedly Failed to Provide All Funds Raised from Fundraiser

According to the complaint, based on the above information, there were numerous financial issues within the Jefferson County Chapter 14 ABATE organization. Specifically noted was a fundraiser conducted for the 3-month-old girl, and the Jefferson County Chapter 14 ABATE failed to provide all funds raised from this event to the victim and his mother Lisa Rose Johnson.

Jefferson County ABATE Charged; Preliminary Hearing Scheduled

The following charge was filed against Jefferson County Abate Chapter 14:

– Theft By Failure To Make Required Disposition of Funds, Misdemeanor 1

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for August 10, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. with Judge Inzana presiding.

