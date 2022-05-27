Matt Lerch Named to Janney’s Branch Manager Leadership Council

CLARION, Pa. – Matthew Lerch, Executive Vice President/Wealth Management, Branch Manager of Janney’s Clarion office has been named to a second term on Janney’s Branch Manager Leadership Council.

The purpose of the Council is to improve communication, operational efficiency in the Firm, and help Financial Advisors strengthen their service level.

“I am honored to have been selected again to serve on the Council,” said Lerch. “This Firm continued to focus on providing exceptional client service and doing what is in the best interest of our clients. Janney provides its advisors with the tools and services that we need to take great care of our clients.”

Lerch has been a Financial Advisor since 1990 and is the sixth generation of the Lerch family to reside in Clarion County. He received his Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration from Washington and Jefferson College and recently graduated from the Securities Industry Institute at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

He is a board member of the Clarion chapter of Rotary International. He also served as a board member of the Clarion area Chamber of Business and Industry from 1996 to 2001 and as the organization’s president in 1998 and 1999.

Matt resides in Shippenville with his wife, Tammy, and three children. He continues to be an active member of the Clarion community.

