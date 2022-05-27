Mayfest Community Association Announces 2022 Maybugs

FRYBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The Mayfest Community Association has announced the 2022 Maybugs.

The first-place winners are Olivia Baumcratz, daughter of Ed and Chrissy Baumcratz, and Kaceson Boyles, son of Charles and Kelsi Boyles.

Second-place winners:

Jayla Bruno, daughter of Shayla and Richard Ganci



Colton Gilara, son of Mark and Erica Gilara

Third-place winners:

Aubrey Smerker, daughter of Nate and Kelly Smerker

Emmitt Allio, son of Zach and Melissa Allio

Look for the Maybugs in the Heroes Among Us Parade at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 28.

The Mayfest Community Association extends a special thanks to the parents for entering the children in the fundraising contest and to the friends and families for their generous donations. The proceeds benefit the Mayfest Community Association activities.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.