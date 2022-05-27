President Township Man Accused of Grabbing, Harassing CYS Worker

PRESIDENT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An Oil City man is facing charges following an incident in which he allegedly grabbed and harassed a CYS worker outside of a residence in President Township.

According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 48-year-old David Harry London Jr. in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office on Saturday, May 21.

On Monday, May 16, PSP Franklin interviewed a victim regarding an incident in which she was involved at a residence along Follette Drive, in President Township, Venango County, while working for Venango County Children and Youth Services, according to a criminal complaint.

The victim told police she and a co-worker traveled to the residence on Thursday, May 12, to check in on a known juvenile, who was reportedly there, the complaint states.

After arriving at the residence, the victim made contact with David London. The victim related she informed London that she was attempting to locate the juvenile and asked him if she was there. The victim stated London denied the juvenile was there and demanded the victim get the “(expletive)” off his property. London then went inside and slammed the door shut, the complaint indicates.

Soon after, London exited the residence and re-engaged in a conversation with the victim. The victim stated she attempted to explain the situation and the reason for her visit, but London became more agitated, the complaint notes.

The victim reported that London stated, “I don’t care what (expletive) agency you’re from, you need to get the (expletive) off my property,” the complaint indicates.

London then stated, “she’s not (expletive) here, you know what…you wanna come see for yourself?” The victim related London approached her “in an aggressive manner,” grabbed her by the shoulder, and started pulling her toward the front door of the residence. The victim told police she immediately became fearful of London and had to pull away from him in order to stop his actions, according to the complaint.

The victim related she told him to get his hands off her and her co-worker yelled, “Hey, don’t do that.” London then went into his residence, and as a result, the victim related she did not feel safe, so she left the location and contacted the police, the complaint states.

London faces the following charges:

– Criminal Attempt – False Imprisonment, Misdemeanor 2

– Harassment – Subject Other To Physical Contact, Summary

A preliminary hearing is set for Wednesday, June 15, at 8:30 a.m. in Venango County Central Court with Judge Lowrey presiding.

