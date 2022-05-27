 

SPONSORED: Featured Jobs of the Week at All Seasons Temporaries Inc.

Friday, May 27, 2022 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

all-seasons-jobs2-2All Seasons Temporaries, Inc. has several job openings in the local area.

Production/ Packaging

Monday through Friday 6:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

$13/hr. non-exempt.

WE PAY WEEKLY!!

Duties (But not limited to):

– Package finished bags and fibers into boxes
– Stack boxes of finished goods on pallet
– Light forklift driving
– Must be able to accurately count the amount of bags being packaged into each box

Requirements:

– High school diploma or equivalent
– Must be able to lift up to 50lbs.

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

Part Time Office Assistant – Franklin, PA

$12/hr. non-exempt

Duties (but not limited to):

– Answer phones, as well as welcoming and assisting patients and visitors
– Scheduling and confirming appointments
– Obtaining and updating patients’ personal and health information
– Creating and maintaining electronic health records

Requirements:

– High School Diploma or Equivalent
– Basic computer skills
– Must be able to pass pre- employment screening

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

Bundler – Meadville

$12.50 to $13.50/hr. non-exempt

Monday through Thursday, 6:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (some Fridays as needed for overtime, would be eight hours)

Duties (but not limited to):

– Light forklift driving
– Packaging bundles of pipe
– Use of banding and crimping to band pipes together

Requirements:

– High School Diploma or equivalent
– Must be able to pass pre-employment screening
– Must have steel-toed shoes

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

Electrical Equipment Repair Specialist – Franklin

$15/Hr. – Non-exempt

Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Potential for 90 days temporary to permanent

Description:

– Use of hand and power tools to rebuild boards, switches, transformers, etc.
– Work with various departments to retrieve parts
– Update computer with the progress of rebuilds
– Follow all safety policies

Requirements:

– Must be able to pass pre-employment screening
– Must be able to multitask and be detail-oriented
– Must have steel-toed and/or composite toed shoes
– Prior mechanical and/or electrical experience preferred
– Prior metal fabrication experience preferred
– Must be able to stand, left, bend, push, pull, kneel, and twist during the duration of shift

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

Stick Layers and Bin Tenders – Marienville

$15/hour – 1st and 2nd Shifts – Non-exempt

Job Requirements:

– Ability to lift, bend, twist, and stand for duration shift
– Must pass pre-employment screening
– Must have steel-toed boots
– Must have general mathematical skills
– Must abide by all safety protocols
– Understand lockout protocols
– Must be able to work with a team

Duties (but not limited to):

– Stack and sort lumber in appropriate slots
– Count pieces in stacks
– Tag bundles
– Operate machines and make sure they do not jam
– Clean machines when they are down
– Maintain clean workspaces

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

About All Season’s Temporaries Inc.

All Season’s offices are located at 1288 Liberty Street in Franklin and 113 N. Broad Street in Grove City.

For more information, call 814-437-2148 for the Franklin office or 724-458-6777 for the Grove City office.

Interested individuals may contact either office for available assignments.


