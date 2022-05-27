State Police Calls: CYS Reports Suspected Child Abuse in Washington Township

Area state police responded to the following calls:

Suspected Child Abuse In Washington Township

State Police in Marienville received a report through ChildLine from Clarion County Children and Youth Services on Thursday, May 19.

According to police, an incident occurred in Washington Township, Clarion County, on Sunday, May 15, around 12:00 p.m.

The victim is an eight-year-old male.

No further details were released.

The investigation is ongoing.

Troopers Recover Stolen Tarps

Franklin-based State Police investigated a report of theft in Canal Township, Venango County, on Monday, May 23.

According to police, a 54-year-old Utica woman reported that someone removed two roofing tarps from her property sometime between Thursday, May 19, and Friday, May 20.

The victim told police that the tarp had their initials spray-painted on them.

On May 23, troopers were able to recover the tarps and return them to the victim.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.