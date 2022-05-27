Clarion Schedules Mandated Recount for Republican Ballots for U.S. Senate

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion County election officials are preparing to complete a state-mandated recount of votes for the Republican candidates for the U.S. Senate in the recent primary election, even though Clarion’s votes will not change the final certified results.

(Pictured above: Clarion County Commissioner Ted Tharan and Chief Clerk Mindy Frampton discussing election recount plans.)

“We have to recount the entire election day ballots,” Cindy Callihan said on Thursday morning. “It includes the mail-in ballots, the absentee ballots, provisional ballots, and military ballots. Everything has to be recounted for just that particular office, United States Senator.”

Clarion County Commissioner Ted Tharan thinks the votes are accurate, but he added, “You do what you have to.

“At the end of the election, you do a two percent to see how accurate everything is,” continued Tharan continued. “And, ours (for) the last two or three years have just been spot on. I always run them through the machine, and it’s amazing.”

As of Wednesday, the unofficial returns for the U.S. Senate race submitted by all 67 counties show the following results:

• Mehmet C. Oz – 419,365 (31.21%)

• David H. McCormick – 418,463 (31.14%)

• Kathy J. Barnette 331,398 (24.66%)

Unofficial Clarion County Republican voters selected McCormick as their first choice, while Barnette was second, and Oz was third.

Clarion County results included the following:

• McCormick – 2,151

• Barnette – 1,688

• Oz – 1,570

McCormick, sensing he was leading in mail-in votes, also filed a second lawsuit that questions the need for signatures on mail-in ballots with the voter recording the date submitted. He cites a separate court decision that the date is not required (even though the law requires it) because the United States Post Office also dates the envelope.

Clarion County did not receive any ballots with the date missing. The state required those votes be set aside but gave no guidance if they should be included in the recount.

Meanwhile, the board of elections also must certify all of the ballot from the Primary Electon.

