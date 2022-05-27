Details of Shippenville House Fire Released

SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – The details of a fire that severely damaged a home in Shippenville on Monday afternoon have been released.

Shippeville-Elk Volunteer Fire Chief Stephen Merryman told exploreClarion.com that an electrical issue caused the house to catch fire around 1:30 p.m. on Monday, May 23.

“(The fire) pretty much junked the whole house,” he said.

When asked if the house was a total loss, Merryman said he “would guess so, but he will leave that up to the insurance company.”

Merryman confirmed that a dog was killed as a result of the fire.

The house was a single-story home located just east of the intersection of U.S. Route 322 and State Route 208.

Shippenville-Elk Volunteer Fire Department, Knox Volunteer Fire Company, Clarion Fire & Hose Company No. 1, and Shippenville-Elk Ambulance were dispatched to the scene.

Heavy smoke billowed from the home as crews rushed to extinguish the fire around 1:45 p.m.

The fire appeared to be under control around 2:00 p.m. Around 2:30 p.m., light smoke continued to smolder.

Clarion County 9-1-1 said the scene was cleared at 4:06 p.m.

U.S. Route 322 was closed between State Route 66 and State Route 208 and reopened at 3:04 p.m.

