 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Details of Shippenville House Fire Released

Friday, May 27, 2022 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

AA1A6A6C-49FF-4B7C-9EF1-8352CD8C8112SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – The details of a fire that severely damaged a home in Shippenville on Monday afternoon have been released.

Shippeville-Elk Volunteer Fire Chief Stephen Merryman told exploreClarion.com that an electrical issue caused the house to catch fire around 1:30 p.m. on Monday, May 23.

“(The fire) pretty much junked the whole house,” he said.

When asked if the house was a total loss, Merryman said he “would guess so, but he will leave that up to the insurance company.”

Merryman confirmed that a dog was killed as a result of the fire.

The house was a single-story home located just east of the intersection of U.S. Route 322 and State Route 208.

Shippenville-Elk Volunteer Fire Department, Knox Volunteer Fire Company, Clarion Fire & Hose Company No. 1, and Shippenville-Elk Ambulance were dispatched to the scene.

Heavy smoke billowed from the home as crews rushed to extinguish the fire around 1:45 p.m.

The fire appeared to be under control around 2:00 p.m. Around 2:30 p.m., light smoke continued to smolder.

Clarion County 9-1-1 said the scene was cleared at 4:06 p.m.

U.S. Route 322 was closed between State Route 66 and State Route 208 and reopened at 3:04 p.m.

A8F1217C-EFDB-40E3-A82F-5BA26CB747D9

A6435DEF-D130-411A-B5D8-DEA90777A90C

5D6C32B8-0E1F-4232-A8EA-C0B1ADF06E56

52A8C030-4B21-4E69-BD76-57AFF0169C1A

F691C0D9-30C6-4D0A-9357-40D35226D23A


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.