A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight – Patchy fog after 2am. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 48. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday – Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 58. Calm wind.

Memorial Day – Sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the morning.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 61.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 64.

Wednesday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Night – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.

