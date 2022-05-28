Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Fizzy Peach Shake

This recipe screams summertime!

Ingredients

3 medium peaches, pitted

1/3 cup ginger ale, chilled, plus additional for topping if desired



2 tablespoons honey1 quart of vanilla ice creamOptional: Whipped cream and peach slices

Directions

-Place peaches, ginger ale, and honey in a blender; cover and process until smooth. Add ice cream; cover and process until combined. Pour into serving glasses. If desired, top with whipped cream or additional ginger ale and garnish with peach slices. Serve immediately.

