Clarion Cross Country and Track & Field: Haley Schaller Earns CoSIDA Academic All-District Honors

CLARION, Pa. – The College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) announced the 2021-22 Academic All-District Women’s Track & Field/Cross Country team on Thursday. Clarion’s Haley Schaller was among the student-athletes recognized for their athletic and academic accomplishments, earning First Team Academic All-District honors.

Schaller (Masters of Speech Language Pathology, 4.00 GPA) will now move to the national ballot for Academic All-American. The Academic All-American team in the Women’s Track & Field / Cross Country division will be announced on Wednesday, June 22.

Schaller capped off her excellent cross country and track & field careers in 2021-22, earning All-Region honors in the fall and again ranking as one of the best in the PSAC in the spring. She helped the Golden Eagles to their best finish at the conference cross country meet in more than a decade, recording a career-best 18th place finish individually that helped to put Clarion in eighth place overall. Later that fall Schaller had the best finish of her career at the NCAA Atlantic Regional, placing 22nd individual as the Golden Eagles took 11th place.

During the indoor track & field season, Schaller was a two-time placewinner for the Golden Eagles, taking seventh in the 5000m and eighth in the 3000m run at the 2022 PSAC Indoor Track & Field Championships. She added one more conference scoring performance later in the spring, taking sixth in the 3000m Steeplechase at the conference’s Outdoor Track & Field championships. Schaller was previously an all-region performer in the event, in 2021.

