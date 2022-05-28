Clarion-Limestone Announces Valedictorian, Salutatorian

STRATTANVILLE, Pa. – Clarion-Limestone High School has announced the valedictorian and salutatorian for the Class of 2022.

Clarion-Limestone High School’s valedictorian is Ruby Smith.

Ruby is a member of the Red Cross Club and National Honor Society, and she participates in the Science Olympiad. She is also a member of the varsity volleyball, track and field, and soccer teams.

Previously, she participated in Future Business Leaders of America, and Art Club, as well as the junior high volleyball team.

After high school, Ruby plans to continue her academic and volleyball career at the University of Pittsburgh-Bradford.

She is the daughter of Ron and Julie Smith, of Strattanville.

Clarion-Limestone High School’s salutatorian is Michael Aaron.

Michael has participated in Junior Historians, Board Game Club, and Academic Decathlon. He has been involved in Academic Decathlon since 8th grade. In 2022, he earned over 60 medals, including the overall top-scorer at the regional competition this year. Michael has also earned many national medals.

Michael has volunteered at Redbank Valley High School, the Clarion County Fair, and Relay for Life.

After graduation, Michael will be attending Gettysburg College as an Abraham Lincoln Scholar majoring in history and minoring in Public History. He plans to study abroad in Greece and work in a museum, historical site, or as a historian.

He is the son of Michael and Julie Aaron, of Fairmount City.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.