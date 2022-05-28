Donna Jean Welsh, 83, of Falls Creek, PA, passed away during the evening hours of Thursday, May 26, 2022, while a resident of Highland View Healthcare in Brockway, PA.

She was born on August 19, 1938, to the late James O. and Mary I. (Painter) McNeil in Brookville, PA.

She graduated from Brookville High School with the class of 1956.

She worked for the Bell Telephone Company for 14 years until her retirement.

Donna married Robert Paul Welsh on March 12, 1960, in Brookville; Robert preceded her in passing on October 9, 2005.

She was a member of the Falls Creek Presbyterian Church as well as the Order of the Eastern Star. She would also regularly attend church functions especially “Church Curves,” one of her favorite activities. Donna was a spiritual woman who had a strong belief in the power of prayer. She prayed regularly thanking God for what He provided her and for the benefit of others.

She was a social person who enjoyed gathering for things like playing cards and yard sales.

Donna will be dearly missed by her family and community.

Donna is survived by three sons, Jeffrey (Lannette) Welsh, Paul “Brian” Welsh, Todd (Christine) Welsh; one sister, Carol (Jim) Miller; seven grandchildren; and five great grandchildren.

A private memorial service for Donna will be held by her family.

Interment will take place at the Reynoldsville Cemetery, Reynoldsville, Jefferson Co., PA.

Services have been entrusted to the Snyder – d’Argy Funeral Home, 206 E. Main Street, Reynoldsville, PA, 15851.

Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.dargyfh.com.

