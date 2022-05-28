Fryburg Mayfest Continues Today With Car Show, Touch-A-Truck, ‘Heroes Among Us’ Parade & More!
FRYBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The Annual Fryburg Mayfest celebration continues on Saturday, May 28, with a car show, Touch-A Truck event, “Heroes Among Us” parade, and much more!
(Pictured above: archived photo of 2021 Mayfest Parade by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography.)
The town will be celebrating its 31st Fryburg Mayfest event.
In 1991, the Washington Township Community Association organized the event to bring the Fryburg and Marble communities together; the organization is now recognized as the “Mayfest Community Association.”
The theme of the 2022 Fryburg Mayfest is Heroes Among Us.
Here is a glimpse of Saturday’s events:
*Hayrides are available throughout the day to transport you to activity locations.
*Local Yard Sales are available throughout the area. Live Radio Broadcast by C-93 Radio from 10-Noon at the Ballfield.
9:00 a.m. – Craft Show at Ballfield
9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. – Free Family Entertainment at Ballfield (Inflatable Bungee Jump, Obstacle Course, Giant Slide, Food Vendors, and more.)
9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. – St. Michael’s Church Rummage Sale at Church Hall
10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. – Car Show, Tractor Show, and Motorcycle Shows at St. Michael church grounds
10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. – Kids Games at Ballfield
10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. – Touch-A-Truck at FUN Bank Parking Lot
11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. – DJ on Church Property
11:00 a.m. – St. Michael Church Tour
11:00 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. – Wild World of Animals Show at Ballfield
11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. – BBQ Rib Dinner at Fryburg Sportsman Club (NOTE: Members and their guests only.)
12:30 p.m. – Dino Roar Show at Ballfield
3:00 p.m. – “HEROES AMONG US” Parade on State Route 208, Fryburg and Marble
*Immediately Following the Parade:
– Dino Roar Show in St. Michael Church Parking Lot
– Horse Drawn Carriage Rides by Misty Lane Farms at St. Michael Social Hall
6:00 p.m. to Dusk – Family Tailgate Party & Free Entertainment Featuring Marty’s Bubblegum Machine, Dragonfly Balloon Artist, Super Heroes, Kids Raffle Drawing, Food Vendors, and more in St. Michael Church Parking Lot
8:00 p.m. to midnight – Karaoke-DJ Posey at Fryburg Sportsman Club (NOTE: Members and their guests only.)
9:00 p.m. – Band (TBA) at The Washington House
(2021 Fryburg Mayfest. Photos above by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)
For more information or updates, visit Fryburg Mayfest Facebook page here.
