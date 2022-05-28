YMCA to Kick Off Youth Summer Day Camp on Tuesday

CRANBERRY, Pa. – The Scenic Rivers YMCA will kick off Summer Day Camp on Tuesday, May 31, for local youth ages six to twelve.

“YMCA Summer Day Camp serves Clarion, Forest, and Venango Counties and is centrally located at Camp Coffman in Cranberry with transportation provided from two child care centers – Clarion and Oil City,” said Michelle Miller, who is the director of Summer Day Camp, but also serves as the Director of Child Care at the Clarion County YMCA.

Registration for YMCA Summer Day Camp weeks 2-13 will be open until the cap is reached through the Clarion County YMCA and the Oil City YMCA. More information can be obtained at the website www.campcoffman.com/summer-day-camp.

“Last year we had to close a few weeks of camp because the numbers hit the transportation capacity. I hope we can continue to serve every child. The program gives so many kids opportunities they couldn’t get anywhere else,” Miller said.

YMCA Summer Day Camp is a unique experience in outdoor adventure, horseback riding, hiking, crafts and games, fishing, boating, field trips, and nature experiences for children ages six to twelve. Theme weeks provide fun, new adventures each week.

New to the program in 2021 was an Arts & Crafts Center for youth to participate in painting, craft making, and creative skills. The center was built in 2020 and is now fully open to all campers.

In addition to the Arts & Crafts Center, all children enrolled in Summer Day Camp will experience Farm Camp, a new innovative way to teach youth about food sources and farming techniques like growing vegetables. New to the farm are calves, piglets, two miniature donkeys, goats, chickens, and sheep.

Children in the program will learn about animals and will be able to interact with feeding and animal care. Trips to the farm in Fertigs will be taken throughout the week, all summer. The Y Farm is just a short five-minute bus ride from Camp Coffman.

Brand new for 2022 is a giant inflatable slide to provide fun and exercise to kids who attend YMCA Summer Day Camp. The YMCA purchased the slide and plans to utilize it throughout each camp week.

Each camp week is uniquely themed and includes a field trip on Friday.

Summer Day Camp is held weekly throughout the summer 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Extended care is available beginning at 6:00 am and ending at 6:00 p.m. and is included in the Day Camp Weekly Fee

Bus transportation is provided from the Clarion County YMCA and the Oil City YMCA.

Financial Aid and CCIS are available. Please apply in advance. Registration for each week is due by the THURSDAY before.

2022 SUMMER DAY CAMP RATES NEW: No registration fees! No field trip fees! YMCA MEMBERS 4-5 days a week $168 1-3 days a week $142 NON-MEMBERS 4-5 days a week $195 1-3 days a week $167 Extended care is included in the day camp fee. *Second and third child discount – $10 per week. Not a Y Member? Ask about affordable Youth Membership Rates. Your child may qualify for financial assistance for a YMCA Youth Membership and for YMCA Summer Day Camp. CCIS payments are accepted. Applications for financial assistance are available at the YMCA Member Service Desk. For more information, please call the Day Camp Director in Clarion at 814-764-5413 or in Oil at 814-670-0594.

2022 Summer Day Camp Theme Weeks

Week 1 – May 31-June 3 HELLO SUMMER Help us say “Hello to summer,” with a fun filled week of classic camp actives like fishing, boating, and horseback riding. Meet your counselors, make new summer friends, and have a blast while learning what camp is all about. FIELD TRIP: Farmer’s Inn

Week 2 – June 6-10 ABOVE AVERAGE ANIMALS Explore the world of “Above Average Animals” this week. Learn how a squirrel can fly, why a cheetah is so fast, and how much an elephant really weights. Campers will match their skills to a show case of above average animals. FIELD TRIP: Keystone Safari Week 3 – June 13 – 17 SUPER HEROES ACADEMY In addition to our traditional programming (archery, climbing, swimming, etc.), our campers will practice their super skills in preparation to battle the forces of chaos and save our camp. FIELD TRIP: Altitude Trampoline Park

Week 4 – June 20- 24 SPORTASTIC From all American sports, to sports from around the world! Take this week to learn teamwork, sportsmanship and some new sport skills while having a blast. FIELD TRIP: Hasson Dek Hockey & Two Mile Run Park Swimming Week 5 – June 27 – July 1 GOING GLOBAL We invite our campers to “visit” the countries and cultures from all around the Globe. Sports, Songs, Games and Food from around the world will be shared as we learn and grow together. FIELD TRIP: Seneca Lanes Bowling

Week 6 – July 5-8 HOLIDAY HOOPLA Celebrate a new holiday all week long! Enjoy ornament making for Christmas, a costume contest for Halloween and sending out Valentine’s Day kindness. FIELD TRIP: Clarion AMC Movies Week 7 – July 11-15 SHARK WEEK Based off the extremely popular discovery channel special! Learn all about the different types of sharks at our very own shark academy while enjoying shark themed games and treats. FIELD TRIP: Pittsburgh Zoo and Aquarium

Week 8 – July 18-22 COLOR CRAZE Rainbows, tie dye, and experiments. Color craze is a week-long colorful science week! FIELD TRIP: Titusville Skating Rink Week 9 – July 25 – 29 MONSTER BASH Monster bash means Monsters Inc., the loch ness monster and all of the silly monsters in-between. Join us for our spookiest week of summer day camp. Who knows, you might even turn into a monster with a little monster makeover. FIELD TRIP: Pymatuning Spillway and Beach

Week 10 – August 1-5 BRILLIANT BUILDING Open your mind to a whole new level of building. Join us this week for a new take on basic building with activities that challenge the mind and camper’s creative side. FIELD TRIP: Building Projects & Swimming at the Oil City YMCA and Clarion County YMCA Week 11 – August 8-2 CAMP CHEF Our young chefs learn how to prepare and cook kid-friendly foods this week. We concentrate on learning why the body needs food nutrition to keep active and healthy FIELD TRIP: Kid Chef Cooking Class & Swimming at YMCA Week 12 – August 15-19 MYTHICAL MAGIC Escape to a world of magic and mythical creatures. Get to ride a Pegasus, and battle fire breathing dragons all while on your quest to save camp. FIELD TRIP: Kennywood Trip Week 13 – August 22 – 26 SO LONG SUMMER As sad as we will be to see summer come to an end, we have big things planned! Enjoy the last full week of summer vacation with your favorite day camp activities. One last week to take in all Camp Coffman has to offer. NO FIELD TRIP

WEEKLY CAMP ACTIVITIES INCLUDE: horseback riding, field trips, guest speakers, sports, archery, air gun, fishing, canoeing, paddle boating, arts and crafts, hiking, trips to YMCA Farm Camp, games and adventures. For more information on events and programs held at Camp Coffman follow YMCA Camp Coffman on Facebook and Camp Coffman on Instagram. Camp Coffman is a branch of the Scenic Rivers Association, which includes the Oil City YMCA and Clarion County YMCA.

