7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Sunday, May 29, 2022 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 57. Calm wind.

Memorial Day – Sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the morning.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 62. Calm wind.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the morning.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 64.

Wednesday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm, then a chance of showers between 8pm and 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday – A chance of showers between 8am and 2pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm, then a chance of showers between 8pm and 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 49.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.


