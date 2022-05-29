Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Air-Fried Radishes

Radishes aren’t just for salads anymore!

Ingredients

2-1/4 pounds radishes, trimmed and quartered (about 6 cups)

3 tablespoons olive oil



1 tablespoon minced fresh oregano or 1 teaspoon dried oregano1/4 teaspoon salt1/8 teaspoon pepper

Directions

-Preheat air fryer to 375°. Toss radishes with the remaining ingredients. Place radishes on a greased tray in an air-fryer basket. Cook until crisp-tender, 12-15 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.