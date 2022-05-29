Ila Jean Myers, 91, of Clarion, passed away of natural causes Friday evening, May 27, 2022.

She was born on August 20, 1930, in Frogtown; daughter of the late William Roy and Elva Ruth Songer Clinger.

Ila married Gene A. Myers on September 15, 1950, who preceded her in death on January 2, 1973.

She worked at the KFC in Clarion for 37 years until the previous owners had sold the business. Ila then became a devoted homemaker.

She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Limestone.

Ila is survived by her daughter, Carol Kifer of Clarion and 7 grandchildren, Michael Kifer of Mexico City, Danielle Kifer of Louisiana, Christopher Myers and his wife, Michelle, of North Carolina, Doug Myers and his wife, Becky, of Shippenville, Brandon Myers, Nathan Myers, and Lindsey Bolinski.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Clifford Myers; 2 sisters, Maxine Chapman and Donna Beckwith; and 2 brothers, William Clinger and Ronald Clinger.

The Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion is handling the arrangements. There will be no public visitation.

A private graveside service will be held at the Cedarview Memorial Park in Strattanville.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.