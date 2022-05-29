Mary E. Yockey, 87, of Seneca, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday May 27, 2022, at UPMC-Hamot in Erie after an extended illness.

Born October 18, 1934, in President, PA, she was the daughter of Henry & Eva Meehan Markley.

Mary attended Tionesta High School.

She was married on June 12, 1951, to Samuel K. Yockey and he preceded her in death on May 25, 2012.

Mary was a residential cleaner for 44 years and prior to that had worked for Huffman Cleaning for 5 years.

She enjoyed collecting angels, crocheting, reading, doing crossword puzzles, and going to auctions and yard sales.

She also enjoyed playing cards and spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Mary was a loving, caring, and giving person.

She liked working outside her home, planting flowers, painting, and riding her tractor.

Mary loved her family so much and was always there for them and was so proud of them and enjoyed family gatherings.

She was a member of Calvary Temple Church.

She is survived by five children, Richard Yockey & his wife Letty of Cranberry, Shirley Firster & her husband Donald of Oil City, Kenneth Yockey of Oil City, Jacqueline Welch and her husband Jim of Oil City, and Charles Yockey of Oil City. 14 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren also survive.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Robert Yockey a step granddaughter and her brothers Henry & Larry Markley.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday June 11 at 1:00 P.M. at Calvary Temple Church, 14 Harriott Ave Oil City, PA.

Memorials may be made in her name to Calvary Temple Church 14 Harriott Ave. Oil City, PA.

The Reinsel Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences to the family may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

