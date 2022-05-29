 

Pa. Fish & Boat Commission Issues Northwest Region Report

Sunday, May 29, 2022 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

trout fishingVENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission issued the following northwest region report:

Venango County

Allegheny River
Anglers are catching and releasing Smallmouth Bass throughout the entire stretch of the river.

French Creek
From Utica through Franklin, anglers are catching Smallmouth Bass and Walleye.

Oil Creek
Anglers are catching a few trout and the occasional Smallmouth Bass between Rynd Farm and Oil City.

Kahle Lake
Anglers are catching Bluegill, Largemouth Bass, and Yellow Perch.

Justus Lake (Two Mile Run Reservoir)
Anglers are catching Bluegill in the shallows, and trout along the southern shorelines.

Bass Season Reminder
NO HARVEST: 12:01 a.m. the second Saturday in April (April 9, 2022) to 12:01 a.m. the second Saturday in June (June 11, 2022). During the no-harvest season, anglers must immediately return any bass to the water and are prohibited from casting into spawning beds.

For a complete listing of regulations pertaining to PFBC seasons/opening days, please click here.

REGISTRATION OF NON-POWERED WATERCRAFT REQUIRED AT PFBC LAKES/ACCESS AREAS:
With the 2022 boating season beginning, boaters are reminded that non-powered watercraft, which otherwise would not require registration, are required to display either current registration or a launch permit when launching or retrieving at all PFBC lakes and/or access areas.

Click here to purchase your 2022 Pennsylvania Fishing Licenses!


