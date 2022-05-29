SPONSORED: The Korner Restaurant Is Offering Stuffed Chicken Breast Today, Closed Monday, Other Daily Specials Throughout the Week
RIMERSBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The Korner Restaurant is offering Stuffed Chicken Breast as their special on Sunday, May 29. There are daily specials and homemade soup Tuesday through Saturday!
The Korner Restaurant is open for dine-in. Take out is always available!
The daily specials are as follows:
- Sunday, May 29 – Stuffed Chicken Breast
- Monday, May 30 – CLOSED
- Tuesday, May 31 – Stuffed Meatballs, Chicken Salad Croissant or Liver and Onions
- Wednesday, June 1 – Ham and Scalloped Potatoes, 4 Pc./Chicken Dinner, or Fish Sandwich
- Thursday, June 2 – Spaghetti, Lasagna, Chicken Parmesan, or Roast Beef Dinner
- Friday, June 3 – Fresh Baked or Deep Fried Fish, Shrimp, or Ribeye
- Saturday, June 4 – Cook’s Choice
- Sunday, June 5 – Baked Ham
The menu is subject to change.
Be sure to check the Korner Restaurant’s Facebook Page for other specials and their menu.
You can even get pies to go! Call to order; please call the day before you need the pie.
Quarts of soup are available for $5.00.
Call in your to-go orders at 814-473-8250.
Individuals can also place an order at the ice cream window.
The Korner Restaurant is open:
Monday (except Memorial Day) through Saturday: 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Sunday: 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Don’t forget about dessert!
Fresh Homemade pies and desserts are baked daily.
Korner Restaurant is located at 626 Lawsonham Road, Rimersburg, PA 16248.
