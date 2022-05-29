Teen Killed in Head-On Collision in Clarion County

FARMINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An 18-year-old woman was killed in a head-on collision on Friday night in Farmington Township, Clarion County.

Marienville-based State Police said the accident happened around 9:10 p.m. on Forest Road near its intersection with Fulmer Road.

Police said Rylee L. Yates, 18, of DuBois, was traveling south on Forest Road and attempting navigate a turn when her vehicle crossed over the center lines and struck another vehicle.

Yates was pronounced dead at the scene by Clarion County Coroner Dan Shingledecker at 10:29 p.m.

Shingledecker said her cause of death was blunt force trauma.

The driver of the second vehicle, whose name has not been released, was transported to Clarion Hospital for treatment of a left foot injury.

An unnamed female passenger in the second vehicle suffered an injury of unknown severity to her lower back and was transported by LifeFlight to Allegheny General Hospital for treatment.

