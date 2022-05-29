Boy Scouts of America Troop 51 Prepare for Memorial Day

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Boy Scouts of America Troop 51 placed flags on veterans’ graves in the Immaculate Conception and Clarion Cemeteries, getting ready for the Memorial Day Services on Second Avenue.

Memorial Day, a United States holiday, occurs every year on the final Monday of May. It is a day of remembering those who died while serving in the United States Armed Forces, comprising the Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force, and Coast Guard.

Memorial Day originated after the American Civil War to commemorate the soldiers – both Union and Confederate – who died in the Civil War. By the 20th century, Memorial Day was extended to honor all Americans who have died while in military service.

Many people visit cemeteries and memorials on Memorial Day to show respect and take time for peaceful reflection of their loved ones who have passed.

Cemeteries are a significant and necessary part of our society. Not only are they historical landmarks, but they are also a way for us to connect to those who have died. It is a place of resolve, of closure. To each of us, a cemetery may symbolize a different aspect of our life; however, to all of us, it represents a certain ambiance of peace and tranquility.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.