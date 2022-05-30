A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Memorial Day – Sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the morning.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 62. Calm wind.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the morning.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 65. Calm wind.

Wednesday – A chance of showers before 11am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 11am and 2pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. West wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday Night – Showers and thunderstorms likely before 11pm, then a slight chance of showers between 11pm and 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 72.

Thursday Night – A chance of showers between 8pm and 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 73.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 49.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 76.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 52.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.

