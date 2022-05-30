All American Awards and Engraving Soldier Spotlight: Korean War Veteran Don Oglesby
Don Oglesby served our country in the United States Army.
Name: Donald D. Oglesby
Born: November 11, 1929
Died: May 3, 2022
Hometown: Emlenton, Pa.
Branch: U.S. Army
Don was a U.S. Army veteran, having served in Augsburg, Germany, during the Korean War and earned the rank of Corporal.
He was laid to rest in the Big Bend Cemetery in Scrubgrass Township.
