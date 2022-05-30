Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Vegan Quinoa Salad

Mix and match whatever fresh herbs and veggies you have on hand!

Ingredients

1-1/2 cups quinoa, rinsed and well-drained

3 cups water



1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons olive oil1 tablespoon grated lemon zest1/4 cup lemon juice4 garlic cloves, minced6 tablespoons minced fresh parsley6 tablespoons minced fresh mint1-1/2 teaspoons salt1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved2 mini cucumbers, sliced1 medium sweet red pepper, chopped1/2 cup chopped red onion

Directions

-In a large saucepan, cook and stir quinoa over medium-high heat for 3-5 minutes or until toasted. Add water; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer, covered, until liquid is absorbed, 12-15 minutes. Transfer to a large bowl. Cool slightly.

-In a small bowl, whisk oil, lemon zest, lemon juice, garlic, parsley, mint, and salt. Add vegetables to quinoa; drizzle with dressing and toss to combine. Cover and refrigerate until ready to serve.

