 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Vegan Quinoa Salad

Monday, May 30, 2022 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

Mix and match whatever fresh herbs and veggies you have on hand!

Ingredients

1-1/2 cups quinoa, rinsed and well-drained
3 cups water

1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons olive oil
1 tablespoon grated lemon zest
1/4 cup lemon juice
4 garlic cloves, minced
6 tablespoons minced fresh parsley
6 tablespoons minced fresh mint
1-1/2 teaspoons salt
1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved
2 mini cucumbers, sliced
1 medium sweet red pepper, chopped
1/2 cup chopped red onion

Directions

-In a large saucepan, cook and stir quinoa over medium-high heat for 3-5 minutes or until toasted. Add water; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer, covered, until liquid is absorbed, 12-15 minutes. Transfer to a large bowl. Cool slightly.

-In a small bowl, whisk oil, lemon zest, lemon juice, garlic, parsley, mint, and salt. Add vegetables to quinoa; drizzle with dressing and toss to combine. Cover and refrigerate until ready to serve.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.