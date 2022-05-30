Featured Local Job: Park Helpers at the Clarion County Park

The Clarion County Park currently has openings for Four Park Helpers.

These are seasonal positions, from April to October.

DEPARTMENT: County Park, Clarion, PA

PAY RANGE: $11/hour

POSTING DATE: June 3, 2022.

HOW TO APPLY:

A County application is required to be considered for the advertised vacancy. Applications are available at: www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php

GENERAL DEFINITION:

To perform general maintenance and repair duties and to provide quality service, recreation, protection, and safety for the general public utilizing the park facilities. Employee assists with daily inspection and maintenance of equipment.

For specific details related to this job including Essential Functions; Supervision Received; Working Conditions; Physical and Mental Conditions; Qualifications; and Required Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities; please download and review this .pdf file.

DEADLINE TO APPLY: Friday, June 3, 2022, at 4:00 p.m.

