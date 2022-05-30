Featured Local Job: Secondary Chemistry/Physics Teacher

Clarion Area School District currently has and opening for a Secondary Chemistry/Physics Teacher starting the 2022-2023 school year.

Certification in Secondary Education Chemistry required; Physics certification preferred or must be willing to obtain Physics certification.

Send letter of interest; current resume; Act 34, Act 151, and FBI fingerprint clearances; and two letters of recommendation to:

Joseph L. Carrico, Superintendent



Clarion Area School District221 Liberty StreetClarion, PA 16214

E.O.E.

Application review will begin immediately. The deadline for applications is Friday, June 3.



