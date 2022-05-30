Flexing Their Muscles: Karns City Lineup Too Much for Punxsutawney as Gremlins Snag Class 3A Title

DUBOIS, Pa. (EYT/D9) – All nine starters collected at least one hit to help Karns City roll to an 11-3 victory over Punxsutawney in the District 9 Class 3A championship game Monday morning at Hendl Field.

The hits and runs were more than enough for starting pitcher Marra Patton, who went the distance, allowing three runs – two earned – on seven hits. She walked one and struck out two.

“Marra went out there and showed why she is a league MVP and a first-team all-conference pitcher,” said Karns City coach Mike Stitt. “Nothing rattles her in the circle. She gave up that early home run, but she settled down and we played solid defense behind her.”

Brooke Young hit a solo home run in the top of the first inning to give the Chucks a 1-0 lead.

The Gremlins, though answered, taking the lead for good in the bottom of the frame with one run scoring as a result of an error while Megan Whitmire hit a two-run single for a 3-1 lead.

Punxsy added a run in the top of the second as Ciara Toven singled to drive in Karli Young, who had walked to start the inning, which cut the lead to 3-2.

Karns City (14-3) broke the game open with a five-run second inning. Jess Dunn delivered the big blow with a bases-clearing double. Zoe King also drove in a run with a single, while another run scored on a passed ball for an 8-2 lead after two.

Ashley Fox hit an RBI double while King drove in a run with a ground out in third for a 10-2 lead.

Fox, a Gannon University recruit, delivered another RBI single in the fifth to drive in Jada Polczynski, who had singled to lead off the inning, for an 11-2 lead.

“We are a confident team, and they are confident in themselves,” said Stitt. “I have to be honest, I was a bit nervous coming into today, but we had a good bus ride up here and the girls were very loose and they seemed ready to go. We switched things up offensively a few games ago and the offense has been going pretty strong since then as everyone has been getting in on the hitting and today was no exception.”

While her teammates were providing the offense, Patton settled into a groove after the second inning. After the Toven single, she retired 15 of the next 16 batters with a Kaylee Guidice’s single in the fourth the only blemish in that stretch.

However, after two outs in the seventh, Brooke Skarbek singled and later scored on a throwing error, which set the final score of 11-3.

Fox, Rossi McMillen, and Ally Walker each had three hits for the Gremlins.

King, Marra Patton, Dunn, Whitmire, Sarah Patton, and Polczynski all had one hit.

Dunn drove in three runs while Fox, King, and Whitmire each drove in two runs.

Toven led the Chucks offense with two hits and an RBI.

Toven suffered the loss in the circle allowing 11 runs, eight earned in six innings. She walked three and struck out two.

“We lost the past couple of District titles, so this takes the monkey off my back a little bit,” said Stitt. “I think the girls have that confidence that we are capable of doing good things in the PIAA tournament if they just keep that positive mindset.”

