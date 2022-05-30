Harry Wayne Hart, 74, of Oil City, died at his home on Saturday afternoon, May 28, 2022 with loved ones by his side, following a brief illness.

He was born in Highland, West Virginia on February 18, 1948 to the late Jacob R. Hart and Zula B. (Moore) Hart Stephens.

Harry was a 1966 graduate of Parkersburg High School in West Virginia.

He loved hot rods, and was a good mechanic and could make them go fast!

Harry was a GM certified master mechanic, but his proudest moments in life was being ‘Papa’ to his four grandchildren.

While living in West Virginia, Harry worked as a mechanic for McClinton Chevrolet and Sears.

He then moved to Venango County and opened the auto center for Sears in the Cranberry Mall and served as manager until retiring in 1998.

He was married in the Heckathorn United Methodist Church to Roxie D. (Dittman), and she survives.

Also surviving are four children: Randy Hart of Elizabeth, West Virginia, Rachel Hart of Parkersburg, West Virginia, Joshua Hart and his wife Erin of Ambridge, and Amy Ochs and her husband Tyler of Lucinda; and four grandchildren: Hayden, Kody, Harper, and Ander.

Harry is also survived by his siblings: Bill Hart of Navarre, Ohio, Junior Lewis Hart and wife Judy of Canton, Ohio, Carol Anderson and husband Joe of Washington, West Virginia, and Joyce Crews and husband Ken of Oakland, Maryland; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his father-and-mother-in-law, Ray and Clara Dittman; and his siblings: Wilma Jean Smith and her husband Willie, Robert Hart, Grover Hart, Virginia Redfield; and a sister-in-law, Alcie Hart.

In accordance with his wishes, there will be no visitation or funeral service held.

Funeral arrangements are being completed by Hile-Best Funeral Home in Seneca.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Venango V.N.A. Foundation, 494 Allegheny Blvd., Franklin, PA 16323; Seneca Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 272, Seneca, PA 16346; or the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network at www.pancan.org/donate, or by mail at: 1500 Rosecrans Ave., Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266.

To express online condolences to Harry’s family, please visit www.hilebest.com.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.