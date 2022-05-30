McFarland, Schwabenbauer Win Fryburg Mayfest 5K; Race Held in Honor of Doug Smerkar

FRYBURG, Pa. (EYT) – Kaine McFarland and Kim Schwabenbauer were the overall male and female winners of the 2022 Mayfest’s 5K Fun Run held in honor of Doug Smerkar on Friday, May 27.

(Fryburg Mayfest 5k Fun Run/Walk Photos by Laurie Ditz, of Shippenville.)

Kaine McFarland, of Tylersburg, (pictured above) was the overall male winner with a time of 18:10.79.

Kim Schwabenbauer, of Knox, was the overall female winner with a time of 20:29.55.

Overall Male Winners

Following Kaine at the finish line was Koby Buzard, of Knox, in second place with a time of 19:45.10, and Dane Sliker, of Tionesta, took third place in the overall male runners with a time of 20:37.93.

Overall Female Winners

Sara Lander, of Seneca, came in second place for the overall female with a time of 22:54.31, and Clara Coulson, of Clarion, took third place in the female category with a time of 24:12.98.

Complete results can be viewed here.

The race started around 7:00 p.m. at Saint Michael’s Church on State Route 208 and continued through the rolling hills of Marble and Fryburg.

Fryburg Mayfest’s Heroes Among Us 2022 5K was held in honor of Doug Smerkar.

The proceeds from the Fun Run/Walk will be donated to the Washington Township Volunteer Fire Department.

This year’s theme “Heroes Among Us” is ideal for Doug Smerkar, who was a well-known and respected individual in the community of Fryburg.

Doug passed away on Monday, January 31, 2022, at the age of 63 surrounded by his family at home.

He dedicated 46 years of his life to the Washington Township Volunteer Fire Department and the community. He was currently serving as an Engineer in the department, but he had held many positions in the past including Fire Chief. He also served on the board of the Shippenville/Elk Ambulance Service.

First responders from across Clarion County and beyond joined family and friends to pay their last respects to longtime Washington Township firefighter Doug Smerkar on Saturday, February 5, 2022.

(Photo by Dave Cyphert/ProPoint Media Photography.)

As a way of life, Doug always responded willingly and was recently disappointed when he was unable to physically help, due to his illness. Although his health kept him from responding to calls, his heart continued to be with each firefighter as they answered calls and attended work nights.

He worked for both CP Leach Insurance and Glatfelter Insurance Group, specializing in insurance for fire departments. Doug’s profession even protected his fellow firefighters.

As a proud father, Doug and his wife, Julie, raised their daughter, Darla, and two sons, Shane and Mathias in their hometown of Fryburg. His passion for helping others has been passed on to his family, as they are all involved in serving the community in different capacities. He was especially proud of his two grandchildren Aiden and Sara.

