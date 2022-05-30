No Sweat: Johnsonburg’s Peterson Overcomes Heat to Cool Off Cranberry on the Way to Historic D9 Championship

DUBOIS, Pa. (EYT/D9) – About the only thing Julie Peterson struggled with on a steamy Monday evening was getting a grip.

(Above, Julie Peterson is all smiles holding the District 9 championship trophy with her father and Johnsonburg assistant coach David Peterson)

Her right hand sweaty, the senior pitcher on the Johnsonburg softball team did whatever she could to keep her fingers dry and command of her pitches sharp. That included a cooling towel between innings.

It worked.

Peterson was masterful in a 6-0 win over Cranberry in the District 9 Class 2A championship game at Heidl Field.

When asked what was working for her, Peterson paused.

“Actually, everything,” she said.

Peterson tossed a two-hit shutout, striking out 12 in seven dominating innings for the Ramettes as they cruised to their first-ever district title.

All the Berries could muster against her were singles by Keelie Schneider and Alaina Hogue.

“My screwball had its movement,” Peterson said. “My fastball had its speed and my changeup did the dirty work.”

Peterson said she had a very good feeling her trifecta of pitches were going to be lethal during her pregame bullpen session.

“I had a great warmup,” Peterson said. “That’s crucial when it comes to having a successful game. Stepping in the circle, even for warmup pitches, I could tell things were going to work out today – other than my sweaty hands, of course.”

Peterson threw 95 pitches – 72 for strikes.

She lowered her sparkling ERA this season to 1.39. She has now struck out 110 and walked just 10 in 70 2/3 innings.

Peterson got all the offense she needed in the bottom of the third inning as Johnsonburg grabbed a 2-0 lead.

The Ramettes blew it open in the bottom of the fifth inning with four more runs.

With that kind of lead, Peterson did the rest.

“It just gives you an extra boost of confidence,” Peterson said about the lead. “That’s for sure.”

Natalie Dunworth and Payton Delhunty each had multiple hits for Johnsonburg.

Jenna Kasmierski and Julia Jones also doubled for the Ramettes (15-6).

Alisha Beggs got the loss for Cranberry. She gave up five runs — two earned — on six hits in 4 2/3 innings.

Peterson said winning the program’s first district title was a long time coming.

“It’s so monumental,” she said. “We’ve been runner-up multiple times. But to know my senior class was the first to finally get over that hump to win, that’s big.”

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.