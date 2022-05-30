One Dead in Venango County Crash

MINERAL TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Venango County man was killed in a one-vehicle crash that occurred early Saturday morning in Mineral Township.

According to Franklin-based State Police, the accident happened around 5:20 a.m. on Saturday, May 28, as 63-year-old Richard F. Adams, of Polk, was traveling west in a 2005 Ford F250 Supercab on Jackson Center Road, east of Wheeler Road, in Mineral Township, Venango County.

Police say the roadway was wet, and Adams suddenly applied his brakes, causing his pickup to slide approximately 144 feet. As the vehicle slid, Adams lost control of it, and it began rotating at a high rate of speed for approximately 85 feet. The vehicle then impacted the eastbound guide rail with its passenger side and front end area. After the initial impact, the pickup continued to rotate in the eastbound lane for approximately 121 feet.

Adams was not using a seat belt, and during this sequence of events, he was ejected from the passenger side window of the vehicle as it was rotating. The vehicle then struck the eastbound guide rail a second time and came to a final rest facing east.

Community Ambulance Services transported Adams to Grove City Hospital for serious injuries; however, he was transferred to Allegheny General Hospital for further treatment.

He was pronounced deceased by Allegheny General Hospital medical personnel on Saturday, May 28.

PSP Franklin was assisted at the scene by Sandycreek Volunteer Fire Department, Polk Volunteer Fire Department, Community Ambulance Services, Billy’s Towing, and PennDOT.

