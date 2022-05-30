Redbank, Karns City Football Players Make Impact in Small School All-Star Game

HARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT/D9) — Several District 9 football players made impacts for the West vs. the East at the PSFCA Small School All-Star Game at Rocco Ortenzio Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

(Above, Redbank Valley was well represented at the PSFCA Small School All-Star Game on Sunday. From left: Chris Marshall, Joe Mansfield, Bulldog head football coach Blane Gold holding the game’s traveling trophy, Marquese Gardlock, and Koby Barrett.)

Karns City’s Luke Garing led the West defense in tackles, and Redbank Valley’s Chris Marshall made a diving, 28-yard grab as the West rolled to a 49-14 win.

Joe Mansfield, who ran a leg of Redbank Valley’ 100-meter relay on Friday at the PIAA Track and Field Championships in nearby Shippensburg, also made some defensive plays for the West.

He had two tackles and a quarterback sack.

His teammate with the Bulldogs, Marquese Gardlock, also had a pair of stops, as well as a pass defended.

Clearfield’s Karson Kline led the West in receiving yards, hauling in three passes for 64 yards.

Ty Terry, of Curwensville, also had a reception for 29 yards for the West.

Bedford’s Mercury Swaim stole the show, however. The West quarterback was 13-of-20 passing for 253 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed 13 times for 89 yards and three more scores as the West jumped out to a 35-7 lead at the half.

Curwensville kicker Jake Mullins was 7-of-7 on extra points.

Redbank Valley’s Koby Barrett also played on the line for the West.

Bulldog quarterback Bryson Bain was selected for the game, but didn’t play because he and the Redbank baseball team will be playing for a district title on Monday afternoon.

Redbank Valley head football coach Blane Gold was an assistant for the West, serving as the defensive coordinator under Brandon Bailey, of Richland.

