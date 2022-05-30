Shirley A. Walter (89) of Walter Lane, Brookville, PA passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Friday, May 27, 2022, at home, where she wanted to be.

Born Sunday, October 16, 1932, in Leechburg, PA, Shirley was the daughter of Howard R. Kepple Sr. and Benica Shellhammer Kepple.

On November 30, 1951, in Emerickville, PA she married the love of her life Ronald C. Walter and they shared 68 blessed years together, before his passing on September 3, 2020.

Over the years Shirley worked for the Brookville Glove Factory, Sylvania, Fair Brook and Owens Illinois, which she retired from after 25 years.

For over 50 years, Shirley was a devoted member, along with her husband Ron of the Faithful Followers, Port Barnett United Methodist Church, and later the Meade Chapel United Methodist Church both of Brookville.

She loved roller skating in her earlier years & more recently enjoyed doing sudoku puzzles, watching Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune, but her favorite thing to do was watching SBN especially Francis and friends.

Shirley had a beautiful voice and loved to sing the old-fashioned hymns.

Through thick and thin she always loved her family, no matter what.

Shirley had the biggest heart.

She was the best Mom, Gram & GG.

Shirley is survived by her 2 daughters – Rhonda L. Blake (husband Leonard) of Youngsville, PA, Vicki A. Theiss (husband Ted) of Clarion, PA, and 1 son – Ronald B. Walter (wife Maxine) of Brookville, PA, a Brother Howard R. Kepple Jr, Sister Lois M. McKinley both of Brookville, 12 Grandchildren – Jason, Renae, Randy Dale, Cory, Ronnie, Jimmy, Tiffany, Mikey, Tonya, Lance, Shane, and Sterling as well as 30 Great-Grandchildren, brothers and sisters-in-laws, numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband Ron, Shirley was preceded in her passing by her parents, 2 sons – Arthur Dale in 2003 and Randy Lynn in 2008, 1 Brother – Donald E. Kepple and 1 Sister – Colleen Hopkins.

Shirley’s family will welcome family and friends in celebration of her life on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, from 11 AM to 1 PM at the Peterson Funeral Home, 153 Jefferson St. Brookville, PA with a service to follow at 1 PM at the funeral home with the Rev. Michael B. Coats and the Rev. Joni Williams presiding.

Interment will take place beside her husband in the Roseville-Bethel Cemetery, Union Twp., Jefferson Co., PA

In loving memory of Shirley, memorial donations may be made to the Port Barnett United Methodist Church – 65 Evans St. Brookville, PA 15825, or to the Meade Chapel United Methodist Church – 10195 Knox Dale Rd. Brookville, PA 15825

Arrangements are under the care of the Peterson Funeral Home of Brookville, PA

