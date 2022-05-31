A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph in the morning.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Calm wind.

Wednesday – A chance of showers before 11am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 11am and 2pm, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. High near 85. Light southwest wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday Night – Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 8pm and 2am. Low around 56. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday – A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. Northwest wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm, then a slight chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 72.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 48.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 74.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Monday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

