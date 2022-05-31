Baby Lends Hand to Direct C-L Band at Memorial Day Service

STRATANVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – The Clarion-Limestone Band welcomed a helping hand with its performance on Monday for the 2022 Strattanville Memorial Day Service.

Band Director Jennifer Hubler cradled her daughter Zoe as she conducted the band. Asked if she thinks her daughter has some musical talent, Jennifer quickly said “I hope so.”

Now in her 13th year as C-L Band Director, she added “I have a great group of kids. I’m very grateful for them.”

The band performed Salute to America’s Finest, the National Anthem, Salvation is Created, Taps, and In Honor of the Fallen.

