Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week: Carter
Tuesday, May 31, 2022 @ 12:05 AM
This week’s Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week sponsored by the Clarion Federal Credit Union: Carter.
Carter is an adult male Hound mix.
He is house-trained, neutered, and his vaccinations are up-to-date.
According to Tri-County Animal Rescue Center, Carter is gentle, friendly, affectionate, and playful.
He was surrendered to the center as the owner said she was unable to care for him any longer.
For more information on Carter, please email Tri-County Animal Rescue Center at [email protected] or call 814-918-2032.
Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week is sponsored by Clarion Federal Credit Union. Visit Clarion Federal Credit Union at www.clarionfcu.org for more information.
