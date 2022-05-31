Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Eggs Benedict Burgers

These burgers are a huge hit!

Ingredients

1-1/2 pounds of ground beef

1/2 teaspoon salt



1/4 teaspoon pepper4 hamburger buns, split1 envelope hollandaise sauce mix1-1/2 teaspoons stone-ground mustard4 large eggs4 lettuce leaves4 slices tomato6 bacon strips, halved and cooked

Directions

-In a large bowl, combine beef, salt, and pepper, mixing lightly but thoroughly. Shape into four 1/2-in.-thick patties.

-Grill burgers, covered, over medium heat for 4-6 minutes on each side or until a thermometer reads 160°. Grill buns cut side down until toasted. Meanwhile, prepare sauce mix according to package directions using milk; stir in mustard. Keep warm.

-Heat a large nonstick skillet coated with cooking spray over medium-high heat. Break eggs, one at a time, into the pan; reduce heat to low. Cook until the desired doneness, turning after whites are set if desired.

-Place lettuce, tomato, and burgers on bottoms of buns; top with bacon, eggs, and sauce. Replace tops.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.