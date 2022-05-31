 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Eggs Benedict Burgers

Tuesday, May 31, 2022 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

These burgers are a huge hit!

Ingredients

1-1/2 pounds of ground beef
1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper
4 hamburger buns, split
1 envelope hollandaise sauce mix
1-1/2 teaspoons stone-ground mustard
4 large eggs
4 lettuce leaves
4 slices tomato
6 bacon strips, halved and cooked

Directions

-In a large bowl, combine beef, salt, and pepper, mixing lightly but thoroughly. Shape into four 1/2-in.-thick patties.

-Grill burgers, covered, over medium heat for 4-6 minutes on each side or until a thermometer reads 160°. Grill buns cut side down until toasted. Meanwhile, prepare sauce mix according to package directions using milk; stir in mustard. Keep warm.

-Heat a large nonstick skillet coated with cooking spray over medium-high heat. Break eggs, one at a time, into the pan; reduce heat to low. Cook until the desired doneness, turning after whites are set if desired.

-Place lettuce, tomato, and burgers on bottoms of buns; top with bacon, eggs, and sauce. Replace tops.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


