Deacon John Timothy Wren of Oil City died surrounded by his family on the morning of Saturday, May 28th at UPMC Passavant hospital after a brief illness.

John, known to his friends as Tim, was born on June 20, 1953 to John and Helen Wren, who preceded him in death.

After graduating Venango Christian High School he enlisted in the United States Air Force and served from 1972-76.

Tim met his wife Sue in 1983 and married her July 14th 1984.

They had two children Benjamen and Nicholas.

Tim was ordained into the permanent Diaconate by Bishop Donald Trautman on May 16, 2008.

He served the Diocese of Erie as a Deacon in the Oil City Catholic Community and was the administrator for the Dioceses’ Catholic Charities outreach center, St Elizabeth Center, serving those in need in the Oil City Community.

He also served as a member of the Metanoia ministry to the imprisoned.

He loved nothing more than to preside over Eucharistic adoration, which was his last act of ministry to the people of Oil City before his hospitalization.

Tim was a member of the Knights of Columbus and the Oil City Catholic Community.

He was a participant in the Cursillo and Divine Mercy TEC/DME retreat movements based in Erie.

Tim was an avid fisherman & golfer and he loved watching Pittsburgh’s sports teams.

Tim enjoyed writing spiritual poetry.

He and his wife also enjoyed duckpin bowling at the Knights of Columbus.

He also enjoyed spending time in the outdoors with his cousins at the cottage in Ahrensville and at his wife’s family’s farm in Eagle Rock.

Tim was a longtime performer with Community Playhouse Inc and frequently appeared in their annual Honky Tonk.

The love of theatre was a Wren family affair with Tim and Ben often directing and performing, Sue costuming and Nick working on tech.

In addition to his parents, Tim was preceded in death by his uncles, Harry & Tom who served as mentors to him after the death of his Father, as well as many aunts and uncles in his extended family.

He is survived by his wife, Sue, and his sons, Ben of Jeannette & Nick of Colorado Springs.

Though he was an only child, he was blessed with many loving members of his family in the Downs, Driscoll, Heasley, Lehman, Marrone, McGraw, Prody, Schwabenbauer, Shrout and Ward families.

Funeral Arrangements are being handled by Reinsel’s Funeral Home.

Visitation will be Wednesday from 2-4pm and 7-9pm.

A Funeral mass will be celebrated by Bishop Lawrence Persico at St Stephen Church on Thursday at Noon.

A wake will follow at the Oil City Elks Club.

Memorials may be made to St Elizabeth Center or to St Joseph Improvement Fund.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

