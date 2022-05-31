 

Donations Increase for Clarion Community Action Food Pantry

Tuesday, May 31, 2022 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Ron Wilshire

community Action FoodCLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Clarion Community Action office recently received more donations for its food pantry on Sheridan Road in Clarion.

(Pictured above: Case Manager Heather Reynolds.

“The U.S. Post Office brought us a big donation from when they did their drive, and we have had some from the Clarion Rotary Club District conference as well,” said Case Manager Heather Reynolds.

“Immaculate Conception Church in Clarion also continues to donate food.”

The food pantry serves more than 75 unduplicated people each month.

“We’re here Monday through Friday with the exception of holidays, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., so they can come in during business hours,” continued Reynolds. “If it’s a bank holiday, you can probably figure out that we’re not here.”

For more information on Community Action, click here.


