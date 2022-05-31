Featured Local Job: Multiple Positions at Clarion Forest VNA

CFVNA is now hiring for multiple positions.

The candidates best fit for these positions are well organized, have excellent documentation skills, and desire a more flexible, family-friendly schedule with one-on-one patient interaction.

Join in a rewarding environment with a family-oriented work setting!

Registered Nurses for Home Health & Hospice

Requirements:

Licensed as a RN in Pennsylvania

1 year recent acute care experience preferred; Home Health and/or Hospice a plus

CPR certification

Excellent verbal communication skills

Must have a current valid PA Driver’s License and reliable transportation

Able to work in a variety of settings and conditions

Hours are primarily Monday-Friday 8:00 AM- 4:00 PM plus 1 weekend/month, 2 Holidays/year, and rotating evenings. Evening hours are scheduled visits between 4:00 PM – 9:00 PM as needed.

Full-time RNs are salaried with a generous bonus system in place

Flex scheduling is available!

Licensed Practical Nurses

Requirements:

Licensed as an LPN in Pennsylvania

1 year of clinical/acute care experience preferred; Home Health and/or Hospice a plus

CPR certification

Excellent verbal communication skills

Must have a current valid PA Driver’s license and reliable transportation

Able to work in a variety of settings

Daylight hours; Monday- Friday 8:00AM-4:00PM with rotating weekend and holiday work

Home Health Aide

Requirements:

CNA preferred but not required

CPR certification

Excellent verbal communication skills

Must have a current valid PA Driver’s License and reliable transportation

Able to work in a variety of settings and conditions

Hours are primarily Monday-Friday 8:00 AM- 4:00 PM plus rotating weekends, evenings as necessary, and holidays.

Full-time employees are eligible for Paid Time Off, Health, Dental, and Vision Insurance, Supplemental Policies and more!

All wages are commensurate with experience and/or education.

Applications can be obtained at www.cfvna.org and sent with a resume to Human Resources, 271 Perkins Rd, Clarion, PA, 16214 or via email to [email protected] For more information please contact Human Resources at 814-297-8400.

Clarion Forest VNA, Inc. is committed to the principles of equal employment. Clarion Forest VNA, INC. complies with the requirements of the CMS Interim Final Rule, effective 1/27/2022, requiring mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations, or CMS required allowance for exemption.

