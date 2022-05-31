 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Featured Local Job: Service Mechanic

Tuesday, May 31, 2022 @ 08:05 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

Barber Trucking, Inc. has a career opportunity for a Service Mechanic, at their Brookville, PA terminal.

The Service Mechanic is responsible for truck & trailer maintenance, including but not limited to preventative maintenance per company policy, wiring, tire & brake changes.

This individual must be self-motivated, detail-oriented, and consistent in their work. Barber Trucking’s goal is to ensure its trucks are back on the road as quickly and safely as possible.

They offer many benefits at Barber, some of which include:

  • Medical, Dental, & Vision Insurance
  • Vacation & Holiday Pay
  • 401k with annual company match
  • Low Cost Uniforms
  • Job Security

Requirements:

  • Current driver’s license

Preferred but not required:

  • Successful completion of Diesel Mechanic vocational technical school or equivalent experience
  • Current commercial driver’s license
  • Possession of own tools

Job Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.00 – $18.00 per hour

Please use THIS LINK to apply.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
Tags:

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.