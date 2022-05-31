John J. and Rachel S. Jaehn

John J. Jaehn, 46, and Rachel S. Jaehn, 40, both of Clarion, passed away late Wednesday evening, May 25, 2022 due to a motorcycle accident.

John was born on May 13, 1976 in Greenwich, Connecticut; son of the late Mary Cauthern Lewis.

Rachel was born on April 11, 1982 in Hanford, California; daughter of Gary S. Kunselman and Janet Paradee, adoptive parents, and Dawn Watts Sanger, birthmother.

John and Rachel were married on May 24, 2009.

They had just celebrated their 13th Anniversary.

John was an over-the-road truck driver.

Rachel was the parts manager at Auto Zone in Clarion and bartended part time at Bluetown Tavern in Limestone.

Both John and Rachel were devoted parents.

John enjoyed working on anything mechanical and was passionate about music, especially guitar.

Rachel was athletic, very artistic, loved to draw, and was always creating new things.

She was also a devoted Christian and loved the lord.

They enjoyed spending time with their family and friends most of all.

John was a member of the War Dogs Motorcycle Club and Rachel was a member of the Clarion County ABATE.

In addition to Rachel’s parents, they are survived by their children: Matthew Jaehn; Diane Jaehn and her husband Nathan McEwen, Jason Jaehn and his wife, Brittany, all of North Carolina; Ciera Jaehn, Mylie Clark, and Amy Jaehn, all of Clarion; 2 grandsons, Manolo and Oliver Jaehn, both of North Carolina; John’s brother, Roger Mandeville and his wife, Maureen, of Connecticut; Rachel’s Grandparents, Donna and Kelly Medeiros of Florida; Grandmother, Lee Hall of Arizona; her aunt, Janice Vogan of Arizona; her uncles, Eric Howard of New Mexico and Paul Howard of Arizona; her brother, Lewis Martin and his wife, Nicole, of Nevada; and her sister, Leah Kunselman of Arizona; along with numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family.

The Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion is handling the arrangements.

There will be no public visitation.

A celebration of life will be celebrated at a later date to be announced.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.

