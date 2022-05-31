Knox Man Accused of Assaulting Woman, Beating Juvenile Due in Court Today

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing for a Knox man who reportedly assaulted a woman and punched a juvenile in the face multiple times during a domestic dispute at a Knox Borough residence is set for Tuesday morning.

According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 45-year-old Eric Pheiff is scheduled for May 31, at 10:30 a.m. in Clarion County Central Court on the following charges:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary (two counts)

He is currently free on $5,000.00 monetary bail.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, officers were dispatched to a residence in Knox Borough, Clarion County, on Sunday, May 1, around 9:30 a.m., for a report of an assault.

Upon arrival, police spoke with the victim who stated that she and Eric Pheiff were arguing, and Pheiff grabbed her hair and was “throwing her around,” the complaint states.

During the argument, a known juvenile victim stepped in to stop Pheiff, and Pheiff subsequently punched the juvenile in the face several times. Pheiff gave the juvenile a black eye. Black and blue marks were also observed on the juvenile’s face, the complaint indicates.

Pheiff was arraigned at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 1, in front of Judge Heeter.

