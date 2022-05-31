Mary Lou Carson, 72, formally of Franklin, passed away on Friday, May 27, 2022 at Nelson’s Golden Years in DuBois, PA.

She was born on July 22, 1949 in Franklin, the daughter of the late William and Cecile (Hawke) Heller.

Mary was a graduate of Franklin Area High School, and then attended Hamot Medical Center, where she earned her nursing degree.

She went on to obtain her Master’s degree from Temple University and became a Certified Nurse Practitioner.

She married the love of her life, Roy E. Carson on July 19, 1969. He preceded her in death on September 20, 2014, leaving a void in her heart and life.

Mary was a former member of Grace Lutheran Church, Franklin and then attended St. John’s Episcopal Church of Franklin where she was also a member of The Daughters of the King. She was very committed to her faith.

Her calling in life was a nurse and she enjoyed working in the Emergency Department for Oil City Hospital, the Labor and Delivery Department for Titusville and eventually retiring as a CNP for Adagio.

An amazingly kind person, she and her husband, Roy, would help anyone in need.

She touched so many lives with her heart of gold and her infectious laugh.

She enjoyed a good cold beer on a hot summer day with her friends and family.

She liked to play games on her tablet and was an avid Steelers fan.

She also enjoyed attending concerts and rooting for her friends and family at sporting events.

Her favorite holiday was Christmas and she had enough decorations for the community to share.

She will be missed and remembered “Forever More”.

Left to cherish her loving memory are her sons, Jamie E. Carson and his wife, Alicia of Oil City and Joseph A. Carson and his fiancee, Erin, of Pittsburgh; her grandchildren, Dominic Jaden Carson and Linkin Jax Carson; her sisters, Amy Gaertner and her husband, Gil of Franklin and Robin Blood and her husband, Roger, of Conneautville; her God children, Alexis Weaver of Erie and Trey Weaver of Alabama; her sisters-in-law, Vicki Heller of Franklin and Linda Carter and her husband, Rick, of Franklin; and her nieces and nephews, Ricky Carter of Loundsthul, Germany, Chris Leroy Carter of Franklin, Jessica Phipps of Hermitage, Kara Willy of Knox, Matt Gaertner of Franklin, Katie Kostendt of California, Carrie Jasper of Franklin, and Lori, Tori, and Mark Heller all of Franklin.

In addition to her parents and husband, Mary is preceded in death by her brothers, William Heller, Jr. and Mark Heller; her infant sisters, Billie Marie and Billie Joe Heller; her brother-in-law, Mike Phipps; and her niece, Melissa Brand.

Friends and family will be received on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at Gardinier-Warren Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin from 5 pm to 8pm.

Funeral services for Mary will be held Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 1145 Buffalo Street, Franklin at 11 am with Father Shawn Clerkin officiating.

Mary will be laid to rest in Franklin Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Mary’s memory to the St. John’s Episcopal Church and/or Daughter’s of the King, c/o St. John’s Episcopal Church, 1145 Buffalo Street, Franklin, PA 16323

Please take a moment to share a memory or condolence with the family on Mary’s Book of Memories at www.WarrenFH.com.

